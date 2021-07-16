---

Valve Unveils Steam Deck Gaming Handheld Powered by Arch Linux and KDE Plasma

By Marius Nestor

Steam Deck Gaming Handheld promises to put your entire Steam library in your pocket so you can play your favorite games wherever you go. The device is powerful enough to run the latest AAA games, and the best part is that it can also act as a controller if you connect it to a big screen TV for an immersive gaming experience.

With Steam Deck, your entire Steam gaming library is there, so you won’t have to worry that some games are designed only for a certain platform like macOS or Windows, thanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer.

https://9to5linux.com/valve-unveils-steam-deck-gaming-handheld-powered-by-arch-linux-and-kde-plasma

