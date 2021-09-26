Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH Add-On for Certificate-Based Authorization

Google has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization), which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the Authorized Principals Command directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license.