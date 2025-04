Notepad++ is a completely free source code editor created as a replacement for Notepad on Windows – is written based on Scintilla in C++ and implements Win32 API and STL to ensure program sizes are small with high execution speed – features that have since made it become a family name among developers. Sadly, there isn’t a version available for Linux users.

Here’s a list of the best Notepadd++ alternatives that you can run on your Linux distribution and be satisfied.