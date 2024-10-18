---

Home Blog

7 Linux Distributions That Feel Just Like Windows

By TecMint

It’s fascinating how Windows 10 took off shortly after its release on July 29, 2015, quickly becoming one of the most popular versions of Windows. Many considered it to be the best Windows ever, which is exactly what a sequel operating system should be — unlike its predecessors (looking at you, Windows 8/8.1).

As of now, Microsoft boasts over 1.3 billion devices running Windows 10, a massive milestone. However, despite this impressive growth, Windows 7 held a strong market share for several years after Windows 10’s launch, reflecting the continued loyalty of many users to the older OS.

With the release of Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, Microsoft has once again pushed for users to upgrade. Windows 11 offers a fresh, modern design, improved performance, and new features such as enhanced multitasking and support for Android apps.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.