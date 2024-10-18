7 Linux Distributions That Feel Just Like Windows

It’s fascinating how Windows 10 took off shortly after its release on July 29, 2015, quickly becoming one of the most popular versions of Windows. Many considered it to be the best Windows ever, which is exactly what a sequel operating system should be — unlike its predecessors (looking at you, Windows 8/8.1).

As of now, Microsoft boasts over 1.3 billion devices running Windows 10, a massive milestone. However, despite this impressive growth, Windows 7 held a strong market share for several years after Windows 10’s launch, reflecting the continued loyalty of many users to the older OS.

With the release of Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, Microsoft has once again pushed for users to upgrade. Windows 11 offers a fresh, modern design, improved performance, and new features such as enhanced multitasking and support for Android apps.