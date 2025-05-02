9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

This week we got lots of cool news, starting with major releases of Fedora Linux, Ubuntu, and Manjaro distributions, as well as of the KDE Gear software suite and LXQt desktop environment, and continuing with maintenance releases of PipeWire, PeaZip, MX Linux, VirtualBox, Nitrux, and GNOME.

On top of that, the Linux 6.13 kernel series reached end of life and Collabora’s PanVK Vulkan graphics driver reached Vulkan 1.1 compliance. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 20th, 2025.