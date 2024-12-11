---

Home Blog

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024

By Marius Nestor

This week we got lots of great news, starting with the official revealing of Linux 6.12 as an LTS kernel, the NVIDIA 565 graphics driver, Debian 13’s default theme, the end of life of Linux 6.11 and 4.19 kernels, NVK’s Vulkan 1.4 conformance, and Nitrux 3.8 as one of the first distros powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS.

On top of that, this week brought us new releases of the Qt Creator IDE, Alpine Linux and openSUSE Leap Micro distros, OBS Studio recording software, and GNOME desktop. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 8th, 2024.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.