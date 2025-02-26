9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 16th, 2025

This week, fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment received the major Plasma 6.3 update and a new KDE Frameworks release with lots of goodies, while fans of the GNOME desktop environment were able to take the beta version of the upcoming GNOME 48 desktop series for a test drive and update to GNOME 47.4.

On top of that, we got new releases of EndeavourOS, Darktable, HandBrake, Calibre, and fwupd. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for February 16th, 2025.