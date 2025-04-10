9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

This week, we got lots of cool news, starting with Linux kernel 6.14 and the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04, and continuing with MPV 0.40, GIMP 3.0.2, XZ Utils 5.8, AerynOS 2025.03, Zorin OS 17.3, KaOS 2025.03, Archinstall 3.0.3, GNU Linux-libre 6.14, fwupd 2.0.7, LibreOffice 25.2.2, Nitrux 3.9.1, and CachyOS 250330.

On top of that, the openSUSE Linux devs announced experimental support for parallel downloads for their Zypper package manager. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for March 30th, 2025.