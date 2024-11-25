9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

This week we got some cool and highly-anticipated software releases, starting with FreeCAD 1.0 and Blender 4.3, and continuing with Mesa 24.3, GNU Linux-libre 6.12, and Shotcut 4.11. The free RHEL 9.5 alternatives are also here, including AlmaLinux 9.5 and Rocky Linux 9.5.

On top of that, Canonical patched a new security flaw in Ubuntu and pushed the first daily builds of the upcoming Plucky Puffin release. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 24th, 2024.