9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 3rd, 2024

This week we got some cool news and releases, starting with Fedora Linux 41, Firefox 132, TUXEDO OS 4, and a new Raspberry Pi OS update, all bringing many exciting changes. We also got new releases of the Nitrux and Linux Lite distributions, as well as new updates for the Shotcut and Audacity software.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GNOME 48 desktop environment, and Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Mint 22.1 distributions. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 3rd, 2024.