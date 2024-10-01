---

Home Blog

An Extremely Practical Use for AI and Terraform

By Richard Thompson

Here’s the problem: You spin up a Terraform resource, pull a basic configuration from the registry, and start wondering what other parameters should be enabled to make it more secure and efficient. Sure, you could use tools like TLint or TFSec, but kuzco saves you time by avoiding the need to dig through the Terraform registry and decipher unclear options. It leverages local LLMs to recommend what should be enabled and configured. Simply put, kuzco reviews your Terraform resources, compares them to the provider schema to detect unused parameters, and uses AI to suggest improvements for a more secure, reliable, and optimized setup.

Link to Article:
https://github.com/RoseSecurity/Kuzco
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.