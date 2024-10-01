An Extremely Practical Use for AI and Terraform

Here’s the problem: You spin up a Terraform resource, pull a basic configuration from the registry, and start wondering what other parameters should be enabled to make it more secure and efficient. Sure, you could use tools like TLint or TFSec, but kuzco saves you time by avoiding the need to dig through the Terraform registry and decipher unclear options. It leverages local LLMs to recommend what should be enabled and configured. Simply put, kuzco reviews your Terraform resources, compares them to the provider schema to detect unused parameters, and uses AI to suggest improvements for a more secure, reliable, and optimized setup.

Link to Article : https://github.com/RoseSecurity/Kuzco