Ardour 8.8 comes only two weeks after Ardour 8.7 as a hot-fix update addressing some important issues like playhead moving beyond loop range, sample-rate display rounding for 22.05kHz, playback of sessions with low sample rate, XML syntax for AKAI MPK mini mk3’s MIDI binding map, and a possible deadlock when using PSL extension for sends.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/ardour-8-8-open-source-daw-released-with-various-bug-fixes-and-improvements