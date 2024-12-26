DietPi released a new version 9.9

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.
The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi
The project released the new version DietPi v9.9 on December 23th, 2024.
The highlights of this version are:
- Orange Pi 5 Pro, Orange Pi 5 Max, NanoPi M6: New devices (CPU: Octa-Core RK3588)
- NanoPi M1+, Virtual machines: Fixes for these boards/machines
- DietPi-DDNS: Several fixes and enhancements
- frp: Configuration options enhanced (ini file format, authentication token option)
- MineOS: Security enhancements and some fixes
- YaCy, Sonarr: Installation upgrade to newest version
- Logitech Media Server: Renamed to Lyrion Music Server
- Fixes for InfluxDB, Node-RED, Chromium, DietPi-Drive_Manager