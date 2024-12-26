---

Home Blog

DietPi released a new version 9.9

By StephanStS

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.9 on December 23th, 2024.

The highlights of this version are:

  • Orange Pi 5 Pro, Orange Pi 5 Max, NanoPi M6: New devices (CPU: Octa-Core RK3588)
  • NanoPi M1+, Virtual machines: Fixes for these boards/machines
  • DietPi-DDNS: Several fixes and enhancements
  • frp: Configuration options enhanced (ini file format, authentication token option)
  • MineOS: Security enhancements and some fixes
  • YaCy, Sonarr: Installation upgrade to newest version
  • Logitech Media Server: Renamed to Lyrion Music Server
  • Fixes for InfluxDB, Node-RED, Chromium, DietPi-Drive_Manager
The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_9/
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.