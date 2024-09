DXVK 2.4.1 is here two and a half months after DXVK 2.4 to improve support for several D3D8/D3D9 games, including GTA: San Andreas, Operation Racoon City, Prince of Persia (2008), Rayman 3, Serious Sam 2, Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, The First Templar, and The Sims 2.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/dxvk-2-4-1-improves-support-for-god-of-war-gta-san-andreas-and-other-games