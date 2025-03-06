---

Emacs 30.1 Released: New Features, Installation, and Usage Guide

GNU Emacs is one of the oldest text editors. It was created by Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software movement and GNU project. He is also the creator of the GNU C compiler and Debugger.

Emacs is a versatile and highly configurable text editor with hundreds of keybindings and commands. With numerous configuration settings, it’s arguably one of the text editors with a steep learning curve, so most developers, system administrators, and regular Linux users prefer Nano or Vim editors.

Despite the complexity of learning the ins and outs of Emacs, it’s not entirely hostile to beginners, and with the right learning strategy and guidance, you’ll be comfortable in no time.

In this guide, we will hold your hand and walk you through the Emacs editor. By the end of this guide, you will have a decent amount of knowledge to get started with using the Emacs editor.

