ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED and How To Fix It?

You know how frustrating it can be if you’ve ever encountered the ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED error while browsing. This error typically means that your browser cannot resolve the domain name into an IP address, preventing you from accessing a website. Computers have IP addresses assigned to communicate with other computers on the network. As IP addresses can be challenging to memorize, we often turn to easy-to-remember domain names to reach specific computers on a network. The Domain Name System (DNS) acts as a digital phone book with names correlating to domain names and phone numbers translating to IP addresses. A DNS shows which domain points to which IP address to reach that particular server.