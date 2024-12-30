---

Home Blog

Ghostty – The Fast GPU-Accelerated Terminal Emulator for Linux

By TecMint

The terminal emulator landscape is undergoing a transformation, with developers reimagining the console to take advantage of modern hardware, GPU acceleration, containerized workflows, and even AI/LLMs in some cases.

One of the latest entrants to this space is Ghostty, an open-source and cross-platform terminal emulator created by Mitchell Hashimoto, the co-founder of HashiCorp.

Hashimoto’s goal with Ghostty was clear: to build a terminal emulator that is fast, feature-rich, and provides a platform-native GUI, all while remaining cross-platform.

The first public release, which arrived around Christmas, introduced us to a promising new tool that hints at the future of terminal emulation.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.