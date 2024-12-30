Ghostty – The Fast GPU-Accelerated Terminal Emulator for Linux

The terminal emulator landscape is undergoing a transformation, with developers reimagining the console to take advantage of modern hardware, GPU acceleration, containerized workflows, and even AI/LLMs in some cases.

One of the latest entrants to this space is Ghostty, an open-source and cross-platform terminal emulator created by Mitchell Hashimoto, the co-founder of HashiCorp.

Hashimoto’s goal with Ghostty was clear: to build a terminal emulator that is fast, feature-rich, and provides a platform-native GUI, all while remaining cross-platform.

The first public release, which arrived around Christmas, introduced us to a promising new tool that hints at the future of terminal emulation.