Based on the just-released Linux 6.12 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel is here to clean up CPM/QE QMC SoC support, Realtek 8852BE-VT Wi-Fi driver, Amlogic BT protocol support, amcc qt2025 phy driver, aw96103/aw96105 proximity sensor, and TI TLV320AIC31XX codecs.