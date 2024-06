Grafana is an open-source solution for querying, visualizing, alerting, and exploring metrics, logs, and traces, regardless of where they are stored. Grafana provides tools to transform your time-series database (TSDB) data into meaningful graphs and visualizations. Additionally, its plugin framework lets you integrate various data sources, including NoSQL/SQL databases, ticketing tools such as Jira or ServiceNow, and CI/CD platforms like GitLab.