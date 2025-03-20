How to Automatically Restart a Failed Service in Linux

In a Linux system, services (also called daemons) play a critical role in handling various tasks such as web hosting, database management, and networking. However, services can sometimes crash or stop due to errors, high resource usage, or unexpected system failures.

To prevent downtime and ensure smooth operations, system administrators can configure services to restart automatically whenever they fail, which is especially useful for web servers (Apache, Nginx), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL), or other critical applications that need to be available at all times.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to use systemd to configure a Linux service to restart automatically if it stops.