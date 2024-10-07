How to Create Mobile Apps Using “LiveCode” in Linux

LiveCode is a programming language that first appeared in 1993. Its main goal is to allow everybody to code; it allows you to create large applications easily using a simple, high-level, English-like programming language that is dynamically typed.

Using LiveCode, you can write the same application for all available platforms like Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, BSD, and Solaris, and the code will work on all of those platforms without the need to change anything in the code-same code on all.

You can even create web applications using LiveCode. Its developers call it “The Revolution Programming Language” since it allows everybody to code because of its high-level language. LiveCode is also used a lot in schools to teach students how to code easily.