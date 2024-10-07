---

Home Blog

How to Create Mobile Apps Using “LiveCode” in Linux

By TecMint

LiveCode is a programming language that first appeared in 1993. Its main goal is to allow everybody to code; it allows you to create large applications easily using a simple, high-level, English-like programming language that is dynamically typed.

Using LiveCode, you can write the same application for all available platforms like Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, BSD, and Solaris, and the code will work on all of those platforms without the need to change anything in the code-same code on all.

You can even create web applications using LiveCode. Its developers call it “The Revolution Programming Language” since it allows everybody to code because of its high-level language. LiveCode is also used a lot in schools to teach students how to code easily.

Link to Article:
https://www.tecmint.com/create-android-ios-apps-using-livecode-linux/
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.