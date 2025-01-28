How to Install and Configure OpenVPN Server in RHEL 9

A Virtual Private Network is a technology solution used to provide privacy and security for inter-network connections. The most well-known case consists of people connecting to a remote server with traffic going through a public or insecure network (such as the Internet).

In this article, we will explain how to set up a VPN server in an RHEL 9 server using OpenVPN, a robust and highly flexible tunneling application that uses encryption, authentication, and certification features of the OpenSSL library.

For simplicity, we will only consider a case where the OpenVPN server acts as a secure Internet gateway for a client.