How to Install and Configure Ubuntu Server in 30 Minutes

By TecMint

Setting up your first Linux server might feel overwhelming at first, especially if you’re new to server management. However, the process is much simpler than it seems, and with the right guidance, you can have your Ubuntu server up and running in no time.

In this step-by-step guide, I’ll walk you through the entire setup process, ensuring that your server is not only functional but also secure and optimized for future use.

Whether you’re setting up a web server, hosting applications, or just exploring Linux administration, this guide will help you get started quickly and confidently.

By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have a fully operational Ubuntu server that you can access remotely and customize to fit your needs.

