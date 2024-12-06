Odoo is an open-source Python and Javascript software used to manage business processes. It includes various features such as customer relationship management, e-commerce, accounting, billing, manufacturing, project management, etc. Odoo uses the PostgreSQL database management system to store its data. This blog post will cover all the requirements for the latest Odoo 18 version, such as Python’s latest version, PostgreSQL service, Python requirements, and Odoo service configuration. Learning how to install Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04 is a straightforward process that may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!