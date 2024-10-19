How to Install Opcache for Optimal PHP Performance on Linux

PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is a widely-used server-side scripting language known for its efficiency in web development. However, as web applications grow in complexity, performance optimization becomes crucial.

One of the most effective ways to enhance PHP performance is by using Opcache, which caches the compiled bytecode of PHP scripts, reducing the overhead of loading and parsing scripts on each request.

This article will guide you through installing and configuring Opcache to accelerate and optimize PHP performance on a Linux system.