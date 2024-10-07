---

Home Blog

How to Install Stratis to Manage Layered Local Storage on RHEL 9

By TecMint

Stratis is one of the new features that ships with RHEL distribution. Stratis is a local storage management solution that focuses on simplicity and improved usability while at the same time providing access to advanced storage features. It uses the XFS file system and grants you access to advanced storage capabilities such as:

Thin provisioning
File system snapshots
Tiering
Pool-based management
Monitoring

Basically, Stratis is a storage pool that is created from one or more local disks or disk partitions. Stratis helps a System administrator set up and manage complex storage configurations.

Link to Article:
https://www.tecmint.com/install-stratis-to-manage-layered-local-storage-on-rhel/
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.