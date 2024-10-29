---

Home Blog

How to Redirect URLs Using Nginx

By RoseHosting

URL redirection, also called URL forwarding, allows multiple URL addresses to be associated with a single page. This can include a form, the entire website, or a web application. This functionality is executed through a specialized HTTP response called an HTTP redirect. Redirecting URLs involves pointing an existing URL to a new one. This effectively communicates to your visitors and search bots that the URL has a new destination. This redirect can be either a temporary or a permanent redirection. Nginx, a web server, has gained more and more popularity over the past few years. It was initially created as a high-performance web server. Using an asynchronous event-driven architecture, Nginx can increase speed and stability when handling high traffic. This article will show you how to redirect URLs using nginx in an easy-to-follow guide.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.