This tutorial will explain how to set up WordPress Multisite with an OpenLiteSpeed web server on Ubuntu 24.04 OS.

WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP that uses MySQL to store data and Apache, Nginx, or OpenLiteSpeed as a web server. OpenLiteSpeed is a high-performance, lightweight, open-sourced HTTP web server that helps your site load faster than any other web server. A WordPress multisite configuration enables multiple websites on the same WordPress installation.