---

Home Blog

How to Set Up WordPress Multisite with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 24.04

By Jeff Wilson

This tutorial will explain how to set up WordPress Multisite with an OpenLiteSpeed web server on Ubuntu 24.04 OS.

WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP that uses MySQL to store data and Apache, Nginx, or OpenLiteSpeed as a web server. OpenLiteSpeed is a high-performance, lightweight, open-sourced HTTP web server that helps your site load faster than any other web server. A WordPress multisite configuration enables multiple websites on the same WordPress installation.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.