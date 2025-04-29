This blog post will explain the HTTP 307 Temporary Redirect Status Code and when to use it. The HTTP 307 Temporary Redirect Status Code belongs to the 3xx status codes family. This means that the client must take additional action to complete the request. This group of status codes indicates that further action is a must. The redirect may happen without interacting with the client if the method in the second request is GET or HEAD.

In the following paragraphs, we will discuss the HTTP 307 status code in more detail. We will review the difference between it and the other 3xx status codes. Let’s get started!