Coming a month after KDE Gear 24.08.1, the KDE Gear 24.08.2 release is here to improve the Dolphin file manager by ignoring trailing slashes when comparing place URLs and fixing displaying of filename ampersands in actions, the Konsole terminal emulator by addressing a crash that occurred when sending OSC 4 (RGB) color outside the 256 range, and the Kate text editor by fixing the session restore of tabs/views of untitled documents.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/kde-gear-24-08-2-released-with-more-improvements-for-your-favorite-kde-apps