Learn MySQL: Create, Update, and Delete Data in Database

A database is a structured set of data stored electronically. The concept of a database was known to our ancestors even when there were no computers. However, creating and maintaining such databases was a very tedious job. For instance, in a manual database of 100 pages, searching for all employees whose salaries were less than 10,000 would have been quite difficult.

In today’s world, you cannot escape databases. Right now, millions of databases are working around the world to store and fetch data of every kind, whether it be strategic data, employee records, or web technologies.