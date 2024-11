Highlights of Linux 6.12 include real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, DRM panic messages as QR codes, Clang support (including LTO) for nolibc, an updated cpuidle tool that now displays the residency value of cpuidle states for a clearer and more detailed view of idle state information when using cpuidle-info, and support for NVIDIA‘s virtual command queue implementation for SMMUv3.