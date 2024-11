Highlights of LXQt 2.1 include an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland supports seven Wayland compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/lxqt-2-1-desktop-environment-released-with-initial-wayland-support