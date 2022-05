Microsoft has open-sourced its 3D Movie Maker, a program that allows kids to create movies by placing 3D characters and props in pre-configured environments, as well as adding sound effects, music, and dialogue. The code is written in C++ and published under the MIT license. The program was developed in 1995, but remains in demand by enthusiasts who continue to publish films in 3mm format, as well as develop mods and expansions with the implementation of new scenes, characters and props.