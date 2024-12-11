---

Home Blog

MiniOS 4.0: Sleek Visual Updates and Streamlined Functionality

By Bobby Borisov

MiniOS 4.0 unveils a new Toolbox edition, enhanced visuals, better system tools, kernel updates, and support for NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT storage.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.