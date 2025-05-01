qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update

Highlights of qBittorrent 5.1 include support for modern functions to get random numbers under Linux and Windows systems to improve security, support for the Thunar file manager on Linux, support for the “eXact Length” parameter when creating magnet URIs, support for fetching the tracker list from URLs, announce_port support, drag support to the torrent content widget, and the ability to display the external IP address in the status bar.
