Redo Rescue: A Free and Easy Backup & Recovery Solution

By TecMint

Redo Rescue (formerly Redo Backup and Recovery) is a powerful and user-friendly backup and disaster recovery solution that provides a simple, easy-to-use interface that anyone can navigate.

Whether you’re using Linux or Windows, Redo Rescue supports bare-metal restores, meaning you can fully recover your system even if your hard drive fails or gets corrupted within minutes.

With Redo Rescue, all your files, settings, and system configurations will be restored to the exact state they were in when the most recent backup was taken.

The software runs as a live ISO image, built on Debian, and provides a graphical interface for ease of use, which is open source and completely free for both personal and commercial use.

