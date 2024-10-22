Setting Up OpenLDAP and phpLDAPadmin in Ubuntu

OpenLDAP is an open-source implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), which provides a way to manage and access directory information, making it particularly useful for authentication and centralized data storage.

phpLDAPadmin is a web-based graphical user interface for managing OpenLDAP servers, which simplifies the administration of LDAP directories by providing an easy-to-use interface for common tasks such as user management, schema management, and search capabilities.

In this article, we will demonstrate how to install and configure an OpenLDAP server and manage it using phpLDAPadmin on Ubuntu and Debian-based distributions.