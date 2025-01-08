Sharp.js: The Best Node.js Image Framework for Developers

Sharp.js is an image processing library for Node.js that provides a high-performance API for manipulating images.

It supports a wide range of operations, including resizing, cropping, rotating, and converting image formats. The framework is built on top of the libvips library, which is known for its speed and memory efficiency compared to other image processing libraries like ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick.

Sharp.js can handle a variety of image formats, including JPEG, PNG, WebP, TIFF, and GIF, which is particularly well-suited for applications that need to process large numbers of images or require fast processing times.