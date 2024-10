Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, PorteuX 1.7 introduces significant changes compared to version 1.6 released at the end of August 2024, including the GNOME 47.1 and KDE Plasma 6.2.1 desktop environments, and experimental build scripts for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop, as well as the upcoming Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.