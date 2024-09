With only three weeks left before Ubuntu 24.10 hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give us a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.10 has the just-released GNOME 47 desktop environment by default and is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series.

