Understanding the Difference Between bashrc and bash_profile

When working with Unix-like systems, it’s important to understand the role of different configuration files that influence the shell’s behavior.

Two critical files for Bash users are bashrc and bash_profile . Although they might seem similar at first glance, they are loaded under different circumstances and serve distinct purposes.

Knowing when and how these files are used can help you configure your environment more efficiently, customize your prompt, set aliases, and automate certain tasks when you log in or open a new terminal session.