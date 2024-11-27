---

Home Blog

Understanding Ubuntu’s Event-Driven System Architecture

By TecMint

Linux, as we know, is a kernel and not a complete operating system, and it ships with a variety of distributions, such as Debian, Fedora, and Ubuntu, among others.

Ubuntu, developed by Mark Shuttleworth, is one of the most popular and widely used distributions worldwide. Being open-source and free, Ubuntu has frequent updates and annual releases, with contributions from thousands of developers who work on its development.

But how does Ubuntu function internally? What processes and events drive its operations, and why are they significant? This article provides an in-depth understanding of the internals of Ubuntu, making it accessible even for beginners.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.