Understanding Ubuntu’s Event-Driven System Architecture

Linux, as we know, is a kernel and not a complete operating system, and it ships with a variety of distributions, such as Debian, Fedora, and Ubuntu, among others.

Ubuntu, developed by Mark Shuttleworth, is one of the most popular and widely used distributions worldwide. Being open-source and free, Ubuntu has frequent updates and annual releases, with contributions from thousands of developers who work on its development.

But how does Ubuntu function internally? What processes and events drive its operations, and why are they significant? This article provides an in-depth understanding of the internals of Ubuntu, making it accessible even for beginners.