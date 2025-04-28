Have you ever asked yourself, ‘What is my server address?’ This post explains the ins and outs of server IP addresses, their importance, and usage on a Linux-based OS. Every server or computer connected to the Internet has an IP address. Even machines without Internet connections possess local IP addresses. Servers and computers use IP addresses as a crucial element for communication. You can consider the IP address as the server’s network identification (ID). One server can have multiple IP addresses for better network traffic segregation.

In the following paragraphs, we will explain in more detail what an IP address is, its usage and importance, and how to find your server’s or a domain’s IP address. Let’s begin!