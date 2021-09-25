---

13 top Commands in Linux (Monitor Linux Server Processes)

By LinuxTeck

The Linux OS offers several commands that can be used to monitor a running process, but for checking dynamic real-time processes, we can use a command called top. This tool enables System Administrators to determine how fully real-time processes are utilized by their current system.

With every Linux distribution, the top utility comes pre-installed. We can utilize the interactive command to see the summary of the current system stats, and also customize the list of processes, threads, and many other features. This guide shows you how to use the top with various options to view all the current system activities. System administrators will be able to manage system resources as well as optimize their hardware utilization by analyzing uptime, CPU usage, memory utilization, swap space usage, load average, and all the other processes that are running on their system to ascertain how much real-time processing is being used.

