4 Essential Plugins to Improve GIMP

GIMP, the open-source project focused on photo retouching, is one of the best-known programs of its kind in the world. In fact, for many users, this software solution is one of the most direct competitors for the popular Adobe Photoshop.

But with everything and with it, as is usual in many other programs, some of its users want to go one step further. Specifically, we are referring to the possibility of making the most of the application with which they work, over and above the default features. This is something that in most cases can be solved through extensions or add-ons that are installed in the application. This is a possibility that the aforementioned GIMP retouching program, as we will see below.