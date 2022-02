With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS just around the corner, we are all waiting eagerly to experience the list of features in Ubuntu 22.04 being introduced.

Without a full-fledged hands-on with Ubuntu 22.04, I can’t say for certain if it is impressive. But, I do have some thoughts on the things I want to see in Ubuntu 22.04.

It’s probably a bit too late to make some requests for changes, but I’d like to hope for the best!