9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 3rd, 2022

Last week, we were busy test driving the beta releases of the upcoming Fedora Linux 36 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distributions, but we also got lots of new updates, starting with GParted 1.4, LibreOffice 7.3.2, Lutris 0.5.10, Claws Mail 4.1, and Shotcut 22.03.10, and continuing with KDE Plasma 5.24.4, Porteus Kiosk 5.4, Deepin 20.5, Finnix 124, and Nitrux 2.1.

On top of that, I take a look at the latest Xfce app releases in March 2022 and notify Ubuntu users about a new Linux kernel security update for their systems. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 3rd, 2022, below!