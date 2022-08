This week we’re not only celebrating 9to5Linux’s 100th Linux Weekly Roundup, but we’re also celebrating Linux’s 31st birthday. Happy birthday and here’s to many more releases!

On top of that, this week brought us a new stable Firefox release with some goodies for Linux users, a new major Flatpak release, two new computers from Kubuntu Focus and TUXEDO Computers, as well as a new major NetworkManager release with lots of good stuff.