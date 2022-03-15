---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 13th, 2022

By Marius Nestor

This week was a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we got a few major ones like the Mozilla Firefox 98 web browser with new optimized download flow, a new VLC Media Player release with a bunch of goodies, as well as the Mesa 22 graphics stack for better gaming.

On top of that, Blender 3.1 arrived with lots of performance improvements, Zorin OS and IPFire both received a new kernel for better hardware support, Kali Linux received file system snapshots, KDE fans got a few nice updates to their Plasma desktop and related apps, and Ubuntu users are now patched against “Dirty Pipe” flaw.

